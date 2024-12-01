Charlotte defeats UAB 29-27 in wild finish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Cunanan kicked the go-ahead field goal and Deshawn Purdie threw a key touchdown pass — both in the fourth quarter — to lead Charlotte’s 29-27 victory over UAB. Cunanan’s 31-yard kick gave the 49ers at 22-20 lead and Purdie threw 46 yards to O’Mega Blake for a touchdown that made it 29-20 with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Lee Beebe Jr.’s short touchdown run for UAB made it 29-27 with 2:57 remaining. The Blazers forced a punt then drove to the 17-yard line with a chance to win it on the final play. Jonah Delange missed a 35-yard field goal attempt, but Charlotte was called for a personal foul. Given a second chance with no time on the clock, Delange missed from 25 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.