City of Portales without water after leak found in main line

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The city of Portales will be without water until a leak in the 24-inch main water line can be repaired, authorities said Thursday.

City crews found the leak overnight and were working to fix the problem, but officials said there was no immediate timetable for the repairs to be completed.

Portales officials said city offices and schools were closed Thursday along with Eastern New Mexico University.

Authorities said non-potable water was available at the Portales Fire Department Station 1.

They say people will need to bring their own container to fill up and each household was limited to five gallons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.