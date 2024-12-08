Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end a three-game skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Southern California rolled to an 85-61 victory over Washington to end a three-game skid. USC shot 70% (19 of 27) in the first half for a 26-point lead, 51-25, at the break. Claude and Wesley Yates III each scored 12 points and Saint Thomas added 10 for USC (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten). Washington pulled within 22 points early in the second but didn’t get closer. Mekhi Mason scored 15 points to lead Washington (6-3, 0-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.