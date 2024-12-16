Claude, Thomas help Southern California beat Montana State 89-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 19 points, Saint Thomas scored 13 of his season-high 17 points in the the first half and Southern California never trailed as the Trojans beat Montana State 89-63. Claude made 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Claude made a layup 17 seconds into the game and USC (7-4) led the rest of the way. USC took a 47-21 lead into halftime and led by at least 20 throughout the second half. Brandon Walker led Montana State (5-6) with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Bobcats combined to make 15 of 50 (30%) from the field. Jeremiah Davis made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and scored 11 points.

