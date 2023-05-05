Clovis police: Fire that killed 2 children may be homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Someone started a fire in a home that left two small children dead, Clovis police said Friday.

The police investigation into the fatal Wednesday morning fire shows no large appliances near or in the area of the blaze were the cause, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Clovis police spokesperson Capt. Robbie Telles.

Responding officers found flames coming from the bottom floor of the home. Telles said they tried to enter once they learned two children were inside but the amount of fire and smoke was too overwhelming.

Clovis firefighters then arrived and put out the fire within minutes.

They found the bodies of 2-year-old Eelija Olivia Toscano and 1-year-old Esmae Lily Fierro Toscano in a bedroom.

Telles said investigators are now trying to determine if the fire was intentional, accidental or due to neglect.

