Colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Kelly and Cronin finishes 3rd at Belmont Park

By The Associated Press
FILE - UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts against Gonzaga in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Henry Q, a 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes horse race, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin has finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Henry Q was beaten by 8 3/4 lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race. It’s a prep for the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in New York. He paid $4.20 to show. Kelly coaches the Bruins’ football team and Cronin guides UCLA’s basketball team. They are part of The Del Mar Group’s ownership. Henry Q has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $175,140. He’s trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.