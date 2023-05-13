Colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Kelly and Cronin finishes 3rd at Belmont Park

NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin has finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes. Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Henry Q was beaten by 8 3/4 lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race. It’s a prep for the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in New York. He paid $4.20 to show. Kelly coaches the Bruins’ football team and Cronin guides UCLA’s basketball team. They are part of The Del Mar Group’s ownership. Henry Q has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $175,140. He’s trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill.

