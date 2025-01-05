Darrion Williams scores 19 with 9 assists as Texas Tech beats Utah 93-65

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 19 points with nine assists, Federiko Federiko added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting — including five dunks — and Texas Tech beat Utah 93-65. Christian Anderson had 13 points, Elijah Hawkins hit a season-high four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and eight assists for Texas Tech (10-3, 1-1 Big 12). Miro Little hit a 3-pointer with 6:34 left in the first half that gave Utah its first lead of the game at 30-29. McMillian answered 8 seconds later with a 3 that put the Red Raiders in the lead for good and sparked an 18-6 spurt to close the period and give Texas Tech a 47-36 lead at halftime. Zach Keller scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Utah (8-5, 0-2).

