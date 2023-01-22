Davis scores 20, FAU beats UTEP 67-59 for 18th straight win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting and No. 24 Florida Atlantic extended its program record for consecutive wins to 18 with a 67-59 win over UTEP. Davis hit 2 of 3 attempts from 3-point distance and was perfect on six shots from the line for FAU (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA). Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Owls. Calvin Solomon finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tae Hardy also scored 16 points for UTEP (11-9, 4-5). Mario McKinney Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

