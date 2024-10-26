DeLaurent passes for 312 yards and 2 TDs as SEMO beat Gardner-Webb 30-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent was 35-of-58 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns, Cole Ruble added a career-high 122 yards rushing and a TD and Southeast Missouri State beat Gardner-Webb 30-24. Southeast Missouri State (8-1, 5-0 Big South/OVC), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll, has won seven games in a row. DeLaurent threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Smith to make it 21-14 with 1:04 left in the second quarter and the Redhawks led the rest of the way. DC Pippin kicked field goals of 45, 28 and 37 yards in the second half for Southeast Missouri State and Ty Leonard’s interception in the closing seconds sealed it for the Redhawks. Tyler Ridell passed for 167 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.