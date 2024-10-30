Disappointing Auburn hosts surprising Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia and the surprising Vanderbilt Commodores are set to visit disappointing Auburn. The Commodores are a win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. The Tigers must win three of their last four to make a bowl after finally picking up their first Southeastern Conference victory against Kentucky. The Commodores have already upset then-No. 1 Alabama and pushed No. 6 Texas to the brink. Pavia was quarterback of the New Mexico State team that upset Auburn last season at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He passed for three touchdowns in that game.

