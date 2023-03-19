Disu’s 28 points lead Texas past Penn State, into Sweet 16

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Dylan Disu had a season-high 28 points and Texas advanced to its first Sweet 16 in 15 years with a 71-66 victory over Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Longhorns made just one of 13 shots from 3-point land. Disu turned this one into a mid-range game. He went 5 for 5 over the final 4 1/2 minutes and grabbed 10 rebounds for good measure. Texas will play the Pittsburgh-Xavier winner on Friday in the Midwest Region semifinals. Camren Wynter scored 16 points for Penn State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.