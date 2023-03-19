Disu’s 28 points lead Texas past Penn State, to Sweet 16

By DAVE CAMPBELL The Associated Press
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) is fouled by Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Dylan Disu had a season-high 28 points and Texas advanced to its first regional in 15 years with a 71-66 victory over Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Longhorns made just one of 13 shots from 3-point land. Disu turned this one into a mid-range game. He went 5 for 5 over the final 4 1/2 minutes and grabbed 10 rebounds for good measure. Texas will play the Pittsburgh-Xavier winner on Friday in the Midwest Region semifinals.

