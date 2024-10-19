Duke beats Florida State 23-16, earns first victory over Seminoles after 22 straight losses

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Rivers scored on an interception return, Todd Pelino kicked three field goals and Duke beat Florida State for the first time in 23 all-time meetings, winning 23-16 on Friday night. Star Thomas ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and the Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from their first loss of the season nearly two weeks earlier. Florida State (1-6, 1-5) had its misery extended despite outgaining Duke by more than 111 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.