Dylan Andrews banks in 3 with 0.4 seconds left to lift UCLA past No. 12 Oregon, 73-71

Dylan Andrews banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give UCLA a 73-71 victory over No. 12 Oregon on Sunday, the Ducks’ first loss of the season. Andrews answered for UCLA (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) after Oregon (9-1, 1-1) took a 71-70 lead on Jackson Shelstad’s 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds remaining. Eric Dailey Jr. had 19 points to lead the Bruins Kobe Johnson added 11 points and five rebounds, and Andrews and Sebastian Mack had 10 points each. Nate Bittle had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ducks.

