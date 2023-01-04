Expanded CFP will mean even longer seasons for title teams

With the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion approved for 2024, teams that make it to the national championship game will be facing even longer seasons. Georgia and TCU also played in their respective conference championship, so both will be in their 15th game Monday night. When expansion comes, the two teams who make the final game will play 16 or 17 games. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he worries less about playing more games than having the long layoff after the Southeastern Conference championship game.

