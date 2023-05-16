Four years after a car accident nearly ended his career, Braden Shattuck reaches the PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Club pro Braden Shattuck’s long road back from a devastating car accident will end at the PGA Championship. Shattuck herniated several disks in his lower back in 2019 when getting hit while crossing an intersection in Florida. He was forced to take two years off from golf following the accident before rebuilding a new swing that helped him win the 2023 PGA Professional Championship to earn him a spot in the field at Oak Hill. Shattuck, who is from the Philadelphia suburbs, says he believes he can make the cut but is focusing on trying to enjoy the experience after his playing career nearly ended.

