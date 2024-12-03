Illinois assistant Dana Dimel, a head coach at Wyoming, Houston and UTEP, dies at the age of 62

Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel, who was an All-American offensive tackle for Kansas State and later the head coach at Wyoming, Houston and UTEP, died Tuesday. He was 62. Dimel’s wife, Julie, and children Winston and Josey announced his death in a statement. No cause was given. Dimel will be perhaps best known for his time with Bill Snyder at Kansas State, where over 19 seasons covering three different stints he helped to turn around a moribund program. Dimel was 50-88 as a head coach in his own right. He helped the Illini go 9-3 this past season as a senior offensive assistant to Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

