Iowa lands star QB Mark Gronowski of South Dakota State; Malik Benson heading to Oregon

South Dakota State star quarterback Mark Gronowski has announced he will play his final year at Iowa. Gronowski led the Jackrabbits to Football Championship Subdivision national titles in 2022 and 2023 and to the semifinals this season. He also led SDSU to the 2021 title game as a true freshman. Gronowski had considered entering the NFL draft before visiting Iowa City last weekend. He immediately becomes the projected 2025 starter even though the Hawkeyes return Brendan Sullivan. Wide receiver Malik Benson announced his transfer from Florida State to Oregon.

