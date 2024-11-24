Jalen Raynor, Zak Wallace help Arkansas State hold off UL Monroe 28-21

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor threw three touchdown passes, Zak Wallace ran for 130 yards and a score, and Trevian Thomas sealed Arkansas State’s 28-21 victory over UL Monroe with a late interception. Ahmad Hardy polished off a 10-play drive with a 1-yard plunge for UL Monroe (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) to knot the score at 21 with 9:15 left to play. Raynor hit Courtney Jackson for a 44-yard touchdown three plays later and Arkansas State (7-4, 5-2) stayed in front from there. Thomas’ pick came on a first-and-10 pass from Aidan Armenta at the Warhawks’ 26-yard line with 1:59 left to play. Arkansas State needed four plays to run out the clock.

