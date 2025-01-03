Jaxson Dart ends his Ole Miss career with 4 TD passes and a 52-20 romp over Duke in the Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns in his final collegiate game, leading No. 16 Mississippi to a 52-20 romp over Duke in the Gator Bowl. Dart connected with Jordan Watkins seven times for 180 yards and two scores, including a 69-yarder with 1:27 to play that got the quarterback chewed out by coach Lane Kiffin. Dart never considered opting out of the bowl game. Instead, he helped the Rebels (10-3) make history. With the victory, Ole Miss notched double-digit wins in consecutive years for the second time in program lore and the first since 1959-60. Duke finished 9-4.

