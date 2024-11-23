Jones accounts for 4 TDs, defense adds two TDs, NC Central swamps Delaware State 52-10

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Joshua Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for three as North Carolina Central wrapped up the regular season with a 52-10 win over Delaware State. The defense also contributed a pair of touchdowns on interceptions, Eric Adams in the first quarter went 37 yards and C.J. Henry went 63 yards in the second. In all the Eagles had five takeaways. Jones had a pair of short scoring runs before the first defensive touchdown for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Jones was 11-of-15 passing for 199 yards and ran for 57. J’Mari Taylor rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Sutton ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets, who lost their 10th straight.

