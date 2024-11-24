Josh Williams runs for 3 TDs, LSU beats Vanderbilt 24-17, snaps 3-game skid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Josh Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Garrett Nussemeier threw for 332 yards as LSU defeated Vanderbilt 24-17. The Tigers (7-4, 4-3 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest since the 2021 season. Leading 14-10 at the end of the first half, LSU saw its lead shrink to 14-10 after a 47-yard field goal by Brock Taylor on the Commodores first possession of the third quarter. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia made it a 24-17 game late in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run, but LSU was able to keep the ball for the final 5:47 of the game, sealing the victory. Pavia finished with 43 yards rushing on six carries and was 13-of-24 passing for 186 yards.

