Julian Reese, Derik Queen power Maryland past Maryland Eastern Shore 81-66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Derik Queen also had a double-double, and Maryland defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 81-66. The Terrapins have won 23 straight nonconference home games. UMES made seven consecutive shots early in the second half to cut a 16-point halftime deficit in half. Later in the period, Christopher Flippin hit a pair of free throws to get UMES within 54-48 with 10 minutes to go. The Terrapins then went on a hot streak of their own, making eight of 10 shots to go up 72-54 with 5 minutes remaining. Queen had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Miguel scored 10 for Maryland. Ketron Shaw scored 20 to lead the Hawks.

