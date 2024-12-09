Karaban has 21 points and 11 rebounds in return, leads No. 25 UConn past Texas 76-65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alex Karaban returned to the UConn lineup after missing two games with a concussion, had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led the No. 25 Huskies past Texas 76-65. Solo Ball scored 16 points and made four 3s as UConn (7-3) won its first true road game of the season. Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. scored 12 apiece, and Hassan Diarra handed out 11 assists. Freshman Tre Johnson led Texas (7-2) with 24 points. Arthur Kaluma had 20 points and nine rebounds. UConn led by 20 early in the second half and by 15 with less than four minutes remaining.

