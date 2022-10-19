Kentucky favored to win 50th SEC regular-season crown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky is the favorite to win its 50th Southeastern Conference regular-season championship. The Wildcats, who open the season ranked fourth, were followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama in voting by a panel of SEC and national media members. The results, without vote totals, were released at the league’s media day. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, was picked to repeat the SEC honor. The other first-team picks were Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., Florida’s Colin Castleton, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler and Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi.

