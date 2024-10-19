Knoop throws school-record 6 touchdown passes in Stony Brook’s 52-24 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw for a school-record six touchdowns and Stony Brook defeated Towson 52-24 on Saturday. Knoop’s 20-yard scoring pass to Jasiah Williams gave Stony Brook a comfortable 45-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. It also set the program record for passing touchdowns in a game, passing four players with five apiece — most recently Kyle Essington in 2012. Knoop was 34-of-40 passing for 387 yards. Three of his TDs tosses went to Williams and two more to Jayce Freeman. Tyrell Greene Jr. had 115 yards rushing and a score for Towson. Devin Matthews had a 75-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

