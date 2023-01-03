Late 3-pointer sends Rutgers past No. 1 Purdue again, 65-64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Spencer had 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Boilermakers were led by Zach Edey who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The loss leaves New Mexico as Division I’s last remaining unbeaten team.

