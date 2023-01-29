Late basket sends Texas A&M-CC past Houston Christian 77-76

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Demarcus Demonia scored 17 points and C.J. Roberts made a layup with one second left to rally Texas A&M-Commerce to a 77-76 victory over Houston Christian. Demonia was 5-of-15 shooting, including 3 for 11 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Lions (10-13, 6-3 Southland Conference). Kalen Williams scored 15 points and handed out six assists. JJ Romer Rosario pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds. Brycen Long finished with 24 points to lead the Huskies (7-15, 4-5).

