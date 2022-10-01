LSU’s Sevyn Banks hurt on opening kickoff, carted off field

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field after the entire team came onto the field in support. Auburn’s Wesley Steiner immediately signaled to the LSU sideline after the play with Banks lying on the ground. ESPN reported that Banks was talking to medical personnel and would be taken to East Alabama Medical Center. No details were immediately available on the nature of his injury. Banks was called for targeting on the play. He is a graduate transfer from Ohio State.

