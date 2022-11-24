Lujan Grisham positive for COVID-19, not celebrating holiday

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time she has gotten the virus.

In a statement, the governor said she was experiencing mild symptoms and was isolating. The governor said she was fully vaccinated and had received the latest COVID-19 booster.

She wasn’t taking part in Thanksgiving celebrations with family.

“While testing positive just before the Thanksgiving holiday is disappointing, I know that I am protecting my loved ones by isolating and not joining them for holiday festivities,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor, who tested positive on Wednesday afternoon, had returned on Tuesday from a United Nations climate change conference in Egypt.

Lujan Grisham first tested positive for the virus about three months ago.

