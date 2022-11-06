Man arrested, woman sought in fatal Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a northeast Albuquerque hotel last year and a woman is being sought in the case, according to authorities.

Police said 27-year-old Matthew Martinez is jailed on suspicion of an open count of murder, conspiracy and shooting at or from a vehicle.

They said 29-year-old Anjanette Martinez is facing the same charges and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Her relationship with Matthew Martinez isn’t immediately clear.

Court records show police detectives could not determine who fired the gun in the April 2021 shooting of 18-year-old Miguel Sanchez as both suspects were in the same vehicle and the evidence was inconclusive.

Police said Matthew Martinez was still on probation from a drug case at the time of incident.

According to court documents, Anjanette Martinez told police she was with Matthew Martinez when they were confronted by a woman outside the hotel and a man blocked them in.

She also said Matthew Martinez pointed the gun out the driver’s side window and allegedly fired at Sanchez, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

It was unclear Sunday if Matthew Martinez has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

