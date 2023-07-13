Man, young son die in fire deliberately set at Albuquerque home. But spouse survives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy and his father both died after a fire at their Albuquerque home that the man started following a fight with his wife, authorities said Thursday.

Albuquerque police said officers were called to the house Monday morning after city firefighters found two people dead in the charred home.

They said Luis Barraza-Robles, 42, and his wife were fighting, and the man allegedly threatened her with a knife.

“Based upon the evidence at this time, Luis was responsible for lighting the fire that took his life and the life of the juvenile male,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. “Luis attempted to leave the residence with his son, but both succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation prior to exiting the home.”

Police say Robles’ injured wife, who was the boy’s mother, survived the fire by taking refuge in a bathroom of the home until she was rescued by firefighters.

