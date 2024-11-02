Marshall distances itself late in 28-23 win over Louisiana-Monroe

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Ethan Payne ran for two touchdowns and Braylon Braxton threw for another and Marshall took control in the fourth quarter and went on to beat Louisiana-Monroe 28-23. The Warhawks broke a tie at 14 with Max Larson’s 29-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter. On Marshall’s following drive, Braxton threw a 33-yard touchdown to Christian Fitzpatrick to end a two-play, 78-yard drive that lasted 40 seconds. UL Monroe got back in it when Aiden Armenta threw a 26-yard touchdown to pass to Artis Cole with 1:48 left.

