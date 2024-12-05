Maryland built a 40-point lead en route to a 83-59 victory over Ohio State to open Big Ten play

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in his first Big Ten game, Derik Queen had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double, and Maryland built a 40-point lead en route to an 83-59 victory over Ohio State on Wednesday night. Maryland’s 33-point halftime lead equaled the largest for any Big Ten team in a regular-season conference game since the 1996-97 season. Maryland’s previous best was a 28-point margin against Rutgers on Jan. 6, 2016. Maryland went ahead by double figures for good during an 11-0 run that ended in a 25-8 lead. The Terrapins led by 50-17 at halftime after holding Ohio State without a field goal in the final four minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.