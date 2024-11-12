Maryland thumps Florida A&M 84-53 for third straight 30-plus point win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese led a balanced attack and scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Maryland throttled Florida A&M 84-53. For the first time in program history, Maryland has started a season with three consecutive 30-point wins. The Terrapins opened the season beating Manhattan, 79-49 and Mount Saint Mary’s, 86-52. Tyler Shirley finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Florida A&M.

