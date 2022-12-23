Middle Tennessee State faces San Diego State in Hawaii Bowl

Middle Tennessee State takes on San Diego State in Saturday’s Hawaii Bowl. Middle Tennessee is seeking its first eight-win season since 2018 and a second bowl victory in as many years following last year’s 31-24 win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. The Blue Raiders have won four of their last five games. San Diego State also is trying for its second straight postseason triumph after its 38-24 win over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl capped off an 11-2 season a year ago.

