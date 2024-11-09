Nate Glantz’s 2 TD passes, rushing score lead Lindenwood to 24-12 upset of Southeast Missouri State

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and ran for a score in the third to help Lindenwood upset Southeast Missouri State 24-12, ending the Redhawks’ seven-game win streak. Drew Krobath hauled in a 20-yard pass from Glantz to erase a 3-0 deficit for Lindenwood (5-6, 4-3 Big South/OVC Association) and added a 3-yard scoring toss to Jeff Caldwell with 13 seconds left in the first half for 14-6 lead over the Redhawks — ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll. Glantz ran 27 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to increase the Lions’ advantage to 21-6. Paxton DeLaurent totaled 174 yards on 16-for-37 passing with one interception for Southeast Missouri State (8-2, 5-1).

