New Mexico Licensing Department subject of cyber attack

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico agency that oversees professional licenses for thousands of businesses across the state has been the target of a cyber attack.

Officials said Thursday there is evidence of unauthorized access of the Regulation and Licensing Department and that some organizations and individuals had their records compromised.

They did not say how many people had their data accessed or if only certain areas of the department were targeted. Renee Narvaiz, spokeswoman for the Department of Information Technology, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Their cybersecurity office is still investigating. The office says it is also working with experts to ensure protection is in place for staff and customers of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

Those whose personal information was accessed will received data breach assistance and credit monitoring.

State officials say they are confident that it is an isolated incident.

Anyone who believes their data was compromised can call a hotline set up by the department: 1-833-550-4100.

The Regulation and Licensing Department regulates more than 500,000 individuals and businesses in 35 industries, professions and trades.

