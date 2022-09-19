New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case

TOME, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman that is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday.

Valencia County Sheriff’s officials said 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6.

A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was shot four times.

An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and authorities said he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera.

Valencia County officials said Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t not disclose any information about Nevarez Aguilera’s arrest or what charges she could be facing during Monday’s news conference.

But they said Aguilera-Gamboa and his cousin would be extradited to New Mexico as soon as possible.

It was unclear Monday if the two suspects had lawyers yet who could speak on their behalf.

