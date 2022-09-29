New Mexico Senate Rules Committee chair Ivey-Soto resigns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, resigned his position Thursday as chair of the New Mexico Senate Rules Committee.

In a one-page resignation letter to Senate Democratic leadership, Ivey-Soto said he didn’t want to be a distraction to the work of the Senate or harm it as an institution.

The letter didn’t directly mention the allegations against Ivey-Soto, which he has vigorously denied.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart removed Ivey-Soto from his position as chairman of the New Mexico Finance Authority interim committee on Saturday.

She also wanted Ivey-Soto to step down from the Senate Rules Committee but didn’t have the power to remove him from that post unilaterally.

Ivey-Soto’s four-year term representing a portion of northeast Albuquerque runs through the end of 2024.

Stewart said she was “relieved and pleased” that Ivey-Soto stepped down.

“Today marks a difficult but important step in the right direction for the State Senate and our caucus,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said.

