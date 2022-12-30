Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M. After missing Purdue’s previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10. Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers.

