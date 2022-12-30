Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M. After missing Purdue’s previous game due to illness, Zach Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10. Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Purdue forward Brian Waddell (11) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Florida A&M forward Saiyd Burnside (22) knocks the ball away from Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Purdue forward Brian Waddell (11) attempts to block a shot by Florida A&M guard Miles Hall (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
