No. 17 Oregon State favored over Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

Florida plays No. 17 Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Beavers are 10 1/2-point favorites. A victory would give them their third 10-win season. Florida hopes to avoid a second consecutive losing season. The teams are meeting for the first time. Arkansas in 2000 is the only other SEC team to play in this game, but Florida is the first scheduled representative. Oregon State is making its third appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Beavers are 1-1 in previous games.

