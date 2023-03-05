No. 18 San Diego State beats Wyoming to celebrate MWC title

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming Saturday, March 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points and Adam Seiko 14 for the No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs, who celebrated the outright regular-season Mountain West Conference title with a 67-50 victory against Wyoming. Matt Bradley added 11 for the Aztecs, who clinched the outright championship at halftime, thanks to Boise State’s 86-73 loss at Utah State. The Aztecs had earned a share of the title a week earlier with a buzzer-beating win at New Mexico but missed taking it outright when they failed to hold a late nine-point lead and lost 66-60 at Boise State on Tuesday night. Jeremiah Oden scored 17 and Xavier DuSell had 16 for last-place Wyoming.

