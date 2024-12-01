No. 19 BYU beats Houston 30-18 to snap two-game skid

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff ran for two touchdowns and threw for 167 yards to lead No. 19 BYU to a 30-18 victory over Houston. LJ Martin added 87 yards on the ground and Chase Roberts had three catches for 76 yards. BYU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 19 CFP) forced four turnovers, including two late in the fourth quarter, and snapped a two-game losing streak. Despite the victory, BYU won’t play in the conference championship game. Iowa State and Arizona State will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Zeon Chriss threw for 156 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead Houston (4-8, 3-6).

