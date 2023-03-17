No. 2 seed Texas tops Colgate 81-61 on Rice’s 7 made 3s

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and No. 2 seed Texas shut down sharpshooting Colgate for an 81-61 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Rice made five of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Longhorns get off to a fast start. Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and Dylan Disu had 17 points and nine rebounds. Texas shot 13 for 23 from 3-point range while advancing to a second-round matchup against Penn State on Saturday in the Midwest Region. Keegan Records and Ryan Moffatt each scored 13 points for the 15th-seeded Raiders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.