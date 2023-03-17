No. 2 seed Texas tops Colgate 81-61 on Rice’s 7 made 3s

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 23 points and No. 2 seed Texas shut down sharpshooting Colgate for an 81-61 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Rice made five of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Longhorns get off to a fast start. Marcus Carr finished with 17 points and Dylan Disu had 17 points and nine rebounds. Texas shot 13 for 23 from 3-point range while advancing to a second-round matchup against Penn State on Saturday in the Midwest Region. Keegan Records and Ryan Moffatt each scored 13 points for the 15th-seeded Raiders.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Texas guard Marcus Carr, center, passes between Colgate forward Keegan Records, left, and guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall
Texas's Marcus Carr tries to get past Colgate's Jeff Woodward during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash
Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry watches from the bench in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall