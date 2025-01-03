No. 20 Purdue cruises past Minnesota 81-61 with sharp 2nd half shooting by Loyer and Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Braden Smith had 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as No. 20 Purdue pulled away from Minnesota for an 81-61 victory. Loyer and Smith each hit four 3-pointers after halftime. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 17 points as the Boilermakers notched their first road win of the season after losing at Marquette and Penn State. Purdue has the best road record in conference play over the last three seasons. Dawson Garcia scored 20 points for the Gophers. Minnesota is last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting and went 4 for 17 from long range.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.