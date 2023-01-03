No. 21 New Mexico lone undefeated team after Purdue’s loss

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
FILE - Iona head coach Rick Pitino gestures as his team plays against Alabama in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, March 20, 2021. University of New Mexico coach Richard Pitino says the upcoming matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, against Iona is business as usual for the unbeaten Lobos. He still acknowledges the game is getting added exposure because it pits him against his father, Rick. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

Purdue had cleared every hurdle in its way, holding the top spot in the AP Top 25 for four straight weeks. Rutgers changed that Monday night with a 65-64 victory that will surely knock the Boilermakers from No. 1. The loss leaves one undefeated team: No. 21 New Mexico. The Lobos were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference, but have exceeded expectations in Richard Pitino’s second season as coach. New Mexico is off to its best start since the 1967-68 team opened 17-0 and last week moved into the AP poll for the first time in eight years. The Lobos play Fresno State and UNLV this week.

