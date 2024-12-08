No. 22 Texas A&M beats Texas Tech 72-67 in 1st meeting of former conference rivals since 2012

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points, Zhuric Phelps hit a go-ahead 3-pointer during an 11-0 run and finished with 12 points, and 22nd-ranked Texas A&M beat Texas Tech 72-67. The game Sunday was the first meeting of the former conference rivals since 2012. Phelps’ 3 with 7 1/2 minutes left made it 54-52 and put the 8-2 Aggies ahead to stay. Jace Carter scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half as Texas A&M won its fourth straight game. Chance McMillian had 23 points with five 3s for 7-2 Texas Tech. Kevin Overton added 17 points.

