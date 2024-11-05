No. 22 UCLA routs Rider 85-50 in season opener behind Bilodeau’s 18 points in Bruins debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau scored 18 points in his UCLA debut after transferring from Oregon State, and the 22nd-ranked Bruins routed Rider 85-50 in their season opener. Kobe Johnson, who transferred from crosstown-rival USC, added 12 points and eight rebounds. T.J. Weeks Jr. led Rider with 15 points, hitting a game-high four 3-pointers. The Bruins led all the way, running off 10 straight points to end the first half ahead 41-23. Bilodeau got hot to start the second half, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes to extend UCLA’s lead to 53-32.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.