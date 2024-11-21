No. 25 Washington State hopes to regroup on Saturday against Oregon State

Washington State heads into the Pac-2 rivalry game coming off a disappointing loss to New Mexico that effectively ended the Cougars’ longshot hopes for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Still, the Cougs are bowl eligible for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. Oregon State can still become bowl eligible, but with the final two games against the Cougars and No. 12 Boise State, the chances are slim. The Beavers have lost five straight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.